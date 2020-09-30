 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Stacking the Supreme Court

  • Updated
Supreme Court Trump

President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone for Judge Amy Coney Barrett after he announced her as his nominee to the Supreme Court on Saturday in the Rose Garden at the White House.

 Alex Brandon, Associated Press

The evangelical Christians, social conservatives and Roe v. Wade opponents have excused President Donald Trump's actions and character for the reason of Supreme Court nominations.

OK, now there will be shortly be three such justices. No more excuses.

Can the rest of us have our presidency back now? Thanks.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

