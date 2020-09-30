Letter to the Editor: Stacking the Supreme Court

The evangelical Christians, social conservatives and Roe v. Wade opponents have excused President Donald Trump's actions and character for the reason of Supreme Court nominations.
OK, now there will be shortly be three such justices. No more excuses.
Can the rest of us have our presidency back now? Thanks.
