Letter to the editor: SQ 805 opens the prison gates for career criminals

In my opinion, the television advertising on State Question 805 is not telling the whole story. Twenty years for stealing a lawnmower? Eighty years for writing five bad checks? My bet is these are repeat offenders and the legal system is tired of dealing with them.

Therefore, you get a lot of time for a nonviolent repeat criminal. These people knew they were breaking the law.

SQ 805 just opens the door for criminals to do a crime, get out early and do it again, knowing the penalty won’t keep them off the street for long.

No is my vote!

Kenny Hammond, Sapulpa

