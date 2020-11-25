Letter to the Editor: Spending a year to change

I am thankful for my friends who have helped me through all the hard times during this year.

I have learned to let go and be more open-minded about different things because of how my friends have helped.

I am also thankful for my parents making sure I stay safe during this pandemic and always being there for me.

I am really thankful for one of my friends, Catherine. She is there when I am sad and makes me feel much better. She is polite and has the best personality.

Catherine makes me laugh and helps me understand that everything is OK.

I am very thankful for my school counselor. She says "hi" to me and helps everyone. I know that is her job, but she does it the best. She acts as if it is not her job but more like she wants to do the right thing.

Last thing I am thankful for is God and how he has helped me me through the ups and downs, my worst and my best. He saw that it’s going to be the worst year ever, but he helped many people throughout 2020.

I have changed in 2020 in a good way because of my friends, God and family. I am so thankful for them.