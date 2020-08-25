In their bid for the presidency, Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris claim to be in a battle for the "soul of America."
If the soul of America exists, it belongs to the U.S. people, not to any political party, government nor any member of a government, so who and what are they battling for?
The Democrat candidates want to change the country fundamentally.
Their model: Democrat-led states, cities and local governments where socialism, anarchy, communism and anti-American sentiment are given sanctuary and sway.
Where the citizens and interlopers throw bombs at the police, kill each other and loot with impunity.
Don't be deceived by Democratic promises of better government programs, free health care, higher paid jobs and more money in your pockets. It's all an act!
The results will be higher taxes, higher prices, a smaller police presence, more organized crime and more government regulations.
Biden and Harris talk tough, folksy and act charmingly, relying on fawning congressional and media allies to denigrate the president.
If gushy sentiments, shiny promises and vicious lies can generate enough votes to elect the Democrats, then the soul of America will have been sold not won.
President Donald Trump has and continues to make good on his plainly spoken pledges for the protection of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all Americans.
He and his administration's commitment to American values and all its people are under attack by un-American agents of change.
Jack Chowning, Mannford
