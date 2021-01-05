Letter to the Editor: Some Republicans are holding back the party

It was no surprise that Sen. James Lankford joins call for "audit" of election.

This is such a waste of our taxpayer dollars and time for him — and any of the other elected officials — to be involved.

I want to remind everyone that 2020 was under the control of Republicans. Some of those people are so for-the-party that they cannot move on and govern what we really need in this state.

The only way to stop this is to vote them out of office.

That is how we are getting Donald Trump out of the White House; we voted him out.

And that is what we need to do with the rest of these antiquated Republicans: Vote them out.

Register and be a voter. And vote for the candidate and not the party.

Your vote, your voice.

Paula Long, Tulsa

