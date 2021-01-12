Letter to the Editor: Some Oklahoma congressional members acting as radicals

Although he surely didn’t intend it this way, President Donald Trump’s tape-recorded phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger did Americans a favor.

The call provides a perfect example of attempted election fraud.

Pressuring the Georgia official to “recalculate” the state’s votes, which have already been certified, Trump pleaded, “Fellas, I need 11,000 votes.”

To his great credit, Raffensperger stood his ground against Trump’s barely veiled threats of legal retribution if he didn’t get on board.

Even without this call, it is truly disappointing that Oklahoma's five House members joined a challenge to the Electoral College results and that Sen. James Lankford had initially objected, until withdrawing after the Capitol riot.

It has been over two months since the November election, and no substantive evidence of irregularities has been found by any court.

In placing allegiance to Trump ahead of the oath they took to uphold the Constitution, they are acting as radicals and not as the principled conservatives they purport to be.

Craig Bryant, Tulsa