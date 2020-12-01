Letter to the Editor: Socialist programs have helped in past American economic recoveries

These days many Republicans think that Democrats are socialists. In fact, they have warned that President-elect Joe Biden would turn the country into a socialist state once he takes office.

Socialism is often characterized as programs paid for through government revenues, mostly taxes. It’s also called socialism when the government imposes laws and regulations on the private sector that negatively affect their productivity and profitability.

Socialist programs often work as a catalyst for economic growth. One of the most successful of these came in 1944: the GI Bill of Rights. It provided veterans with paid tuition and living expenses for college or vocational/technical school, low-cost mortgages and low-interest loans among other benefits.

As a result, the U.S, economy after the war and throughout the 1950s and beyond became the fastest growing and most expansive in history.

This country is replete with socialist programs.