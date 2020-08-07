There is a simple reason Austin and Texas have outpaced Tulsa and Oklahoma, and it is not a resistance to change by Tulsa leadership. ("Austin outpaces Tulsa, again," Aug 1).
Texas has had a much larger socialist base than Oklahoma for the last 100 years.
Texas has funded its higher education system with money from state-owned oil and gas royalties while Oklahoma, having a much smaller state-owned royalty base, has funded its higher education budget from taxes.
This also allows Texas to operate without an income tax.
When businesses look to relocate, their leadership look for places their overpaid executives can save the big tax bucks.
The reason Austin was chosen is simply that Texas' public goodies are derived from socialist programs, and Oklahoma's are much less so.
Austin has always been able to afford to be more hip and accepting of change than Tulsa because it is funded from the public ownership of production, aka socialism.
Harvard University's endowment is the largest at $36 billion, and the University of Texas system comes in third at $26 billion.
It is amazing what 100 years of excessive socialism can buy. My solution: merge with Texas.
They want our water, and we want their socialist free ride. And, we have too many states anyway.
