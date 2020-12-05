Letter to the Editor: Socialism fraught with problems

The Dec. 1 letter, "Socialism," extolled the virtues of socialism, citing such examples as the G.I. Bill, Medicare, Social Security and even our military and infrastructure programs that build roads, schools and fire departments.

We are a compassionate society, and we must provide welfare for the disadvantaged.

The U.S. Constitution requires the federal government to provide for our common defense. Tax dollars go to build roads and schools.

But the totalitarian left won’t stop there.

President Ronald Reagan warned that the insidious takeover by socialists will begin with the health care system. The left wants a single-payer (federal government) system to pay for all things health related.

And if the government pays, then the government will control.

That means all providers, doctors, nurses, hospitals, etc. will become employees of the government. The government will decide what fees will be charged and who can qualify for particular health provision and who can’t.