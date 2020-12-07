Letter to the Editor: Socialism and tax-funded programs are different

A recent letter, "Socialist programs have helped in past American economic recoveries," (Dec. 1), brings up some interesting arguments.
In Marxist theory, socialism is the stage following capitalism in the transition of a society to communism. People forget that America is a republic.
A republic is where the supreme power rests in the body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by representatives chosen directly by them. The head of the government is an elected president.
The Democrats are calling for equality, which means they want everything evenly proportioned, which under a free society is unattainable without communism.
If you look at the ideals of the far left Democrats, they want free health care for all, free education for all, etc., which would be controlled by the government. That is the start of socialism.
The Affordable Care Care, known as "Obamacare," is actually a form of socialism.
All the programs listed in the letter, such as Social Security, are programs that everyone pays into and, in essence, are only being returned the money they paid.
People pay into Medicare and Medicaid. Most of the other things are all taxpayer-funded, such as parks, police, fire departments, playgrounds and education.
As I stated, we are a republic, and people have fought and died for this country to remain a republic.
All the money that the government deals with is public money.
H.R. "Cris" Ford, Muskogee
Editor's Note: Medicaid covers only eligible low-income Americans.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!