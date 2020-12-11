Letter to the Editor: Social workers and police officers, together, can help people with mental health needs

According to “Mental Health America,” Oklahoma ranks 38th nationally for adults with mental illness and low access to mental health resources.

In the U.S., more than one million people with mental illnesses are incarcerated.

It’s fair to say that the people incarcerated are not receiving adequate mental health treatment. Without proper mental health treatment and overall rehabilitation, recidivism occurs and costs taxpayers more money.

The collaboration between the police and mental health agencies should have occurred long before social media movements.

Oklahoma is so far behind in regards to how we take care of people with mental health illnesses, and we are suffering.

This is a major problem in our state, and things have to be done. As a social worker, I have seen firsthand the negative effects of mental health illness and poor resource availability.

I have also seen firsthand how police officers have handled escalated situations due to someone having a mental health breakdown. Police officers are not properly trained in handling mental health crises, and it’s not their fault.