Letter to the Editor: Social Security Income recipients need help

With all the discussion about extra unemployment benefits I wish that someone would address and assist the people on Social Security Income.

Our income is fixed, in most cases not even enough to pay for bills, groceries and medications. Yet, no one in our government has offered us any additional weekly funds.

I feel for everyone who lost their job over COVID-19, but it has affected all ages.

If payouts to supplement unemployment is needed so is supplement to SSI.

The extra $600 weekly they are wanting is more then most SSI people receive.

The extra $2,400 a month extra is more double what I receive a month. And, that is in addition to the normal unemployment.

Please consider that senior people are not going to be saddled with repaying these trillions of dollars. The difference is we paid in to receive our meager allowance.

Richard Harig, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.