After only six months, Americans are told, “We are in the process of developing a strategy” to deal with the deadly pandemic.
Somehow that statement by our president gives me no reason for optimism. I cannot see any progress nationally for containment, but billions of dollars promised to drug manufacturers.
Current treatments are able to reduce hospital stays by days, but national deaths are over 1,000 on a daily basis. But, "We are in the process of developing a strategy.“
Our current strategy is based on availability of hospital beds, not containment.
What kind of leadership is that?
Sharon McGovern, Tulsa
Editor's Note: President Donald Trump said in a coronavirus briefing on July 22, "We are in the process of developing a strategy that's going to be very, very powerful. We've developed as we go along. Some areas of our country are doing very well, others are doing less well.”
