Letter to the Editor: Showing moral character

On Feb. 19, 1891, Union Gen. William T. Sherman's funeral was held in New York City. His Confederate opponent, Joseph E. Johntson, served as a pallbearer.

Johnston would not wear his hat. He caught cold and died one month later.

When Johnston was asked to put on his hat, he replied, "If I were in his place, and he was standing in mine, he would not wear his hat."

You can be enemies and disagree on every issue. Being civil and doing what is right is elective.

Being friends to your enemies is moral character.

Patrick Walters, Tulsa

