Letter to the Editor: Shop intentionally at businesses owned locally by Black, Indigenous and people of color

Just six months ago, there was an uproar within our community regarding systematic racism. Tulsans came together in support of people of color by promoting peaceful protests.

What have we done since? It is as if we have dropped the ball … again.

Change cannot happen if Tulsans do not forward momentum. There is something we can all do today, to show support of our fellow Tulsans.

As we enter the biggest shopping period of the year, we can support locally owned businesses by Black, Native American and other people of color.

Did you know that if you spend $100 at a locally owned business approximately $68 will remain in the local economy, compared to $43 when shopping at non-local stores?

Further, locally owned businesses are more likely to invest in the community’s welfare and charities compared to non-local businesses.

There are directories at Tulsa Black Owned Business Network (tulsabobn.com) and the Black Wall Street Times Business Directory (officialblackwallstreet.com/directory/).