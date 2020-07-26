Thanks to Gov. Kevin Stitt's foolishness in following the lead of our foolish president, the medicine I take for a chronic condition (hydroxycloroquine) went from $51 to $131.
This is not looking out for the best interests of the citizens.
Since the state is now sitting on $2 million worth of a medicine it has no use for, maybe we people who need it will not be put in this situation for long.
Remember in November.
