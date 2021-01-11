 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Shameless TU game

Letter to the Editor: Shameless TU game

Regarding the University of Tulsa and Mississippi State football game, I wonder why this continues to happen?

Grant the referees the right to stop a game on the third ugly violation.

Then, throw both teams off the field. No one wins, but everyone goes home alive and healthy.

Shame on the players, and massive shame on the coaches!

Quit calling it a battlefield. 

It's a football game, not a fight to save a country or nation's people.

Marcy Smith, Muskogee

