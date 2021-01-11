Letter to the Editor: Shameless TU game

Regarding the University of Tulsa and Mississippi State football game, I wonder why this continues to happen?

Grant the referees the right to stop a game on the third ugly violation.

Then, throw both teams off the field. No one wins, but everyone goes home alive and healthy.

Shame on the players, and massive shame on the coaches!

Quit calling it a battlefield.

It's a football game, not a fight to save a country or nation's people.

Marcy Smith, Muskogee

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.