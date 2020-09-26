Letter to the Editor: Shameless GOP lawmakers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve been reading articles about the Republicans and how spineless they are.

They are truly shameless, have no moral compass or ethical thinking.

They’re just like President Donald Trump, looking out for themselves, not our country or our treasured democracy.

If, like me, you believe politicians were crooked to the core, bought and paid for by Big Oil, you’re correct.

The oil companies have contributed over $711 million dollars to their campaigns and political action committees, an amount far exceeding any other industry.

It’s where Republican loyalty lies; where the money comes from determines what they do.

Another revealing description — showing they don’t work for us, they don’t care about us — is that they let lobbyists write legislation for them.

They do this because they really don’t know how and don’t have the time. They’re on the phone some 70% of their time negotiating and making deals.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.