Letter to the Editor: Setting the record straight about historical alliances with socialists

I appreciate the Tulsa World publishing differing viewpoints supporting various individuals in the political arena.

However, it is reckless to publish letters containing false and inaccurate information.

On Dec. 21, a letter stated that the U.S. fought a "great world war to defeat socialism." ("U.S. voters elected a socialist president")

If the letter is referring to World War II, the U.S. and its allies in Europe fought against the Nazis. Although the word "socialist" is contained in the formal title of the Nazi party, (Nationalist Socialist German Workers' Party) the party did not support socialist ideology.

Members were fascists who adhered to anti-Semitic and anti-communist political beliefs.

Fascism/Nazism is on the far political right, socialism is on the left. Communism is further to the left.

Readers should remember the Soviet Union, a communist country, was our ally during the war.