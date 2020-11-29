Letter to the Editor: Setting the record straight about attorney general actions

In two recent editorials, the Tulsa World editorial board criticized my office for defending state election laws. I hope to correct the record.
In one lawsuit, I defended Oklahoma’s laws on absentee voting — as is my responsibility as Oklahoma’s attorney general ("Attorney General Mike Hunter goes to court to defend Oklahoma's undefendable absentee voting law," Aug. 29).
The paper criticized these laws as "undefendable," but my office successfully defended them. A federal judge agreed with us, and the Democratic Party didn’t bother to appeal.
Perhaps more disturbingly, the editorial board misrepresented my position in the case. The board accused me of seeking a notary requirement for absentee ballots instead of allowing an exemption for those who included a copy of their photo ID with their ballot.
But the opposite is true: We defended the state’s special COVID-19 laws allowing either option to be used.
The paper’s more recent editorial criticized me for defending a Pennsylvania state law setting election deadlines that are the same as Oklahoma’s ("Why does Oklahoma’s attorney general want to interfere with how Pennsylvania counts votes?" Nov. 17).
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court changed the deadline in the leadup to the Nov. 3 election. Our argument is Article I, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution gives the role of setting election deadlines to the “Legislature” of the states, not state courts.
Because our country’s constitutional framework for elections is under siege, the editorial board was wrong to suggest I had no business weighing in. In fact, state attorneys general across the country, myself included, opine on such constitutional issues frequently.
The Tulsa World’s editorials notwithstanding, I remain committed to defending Oklahoma laws and the U.S. Constitution.
Editor's Note: Mike Hunter is the Oklahoma attorney general.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!