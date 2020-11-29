Letter to the Editor: Setting the record straight about attorney general actions

In two recent editorials, the Tulsa World editorial board criticized my office for defending state election laws. I hope to correct the record.

In one lawsuit, I defended Oklahoma’s laws on absentee voting — as is my responsibility as Oklahoma’s attorney general ("Attorney General Mike Hunter goes to court to defend Oklahoma's undefendable absentee voting law," Aug. 29).

The paper criticized these laws as "undefendable," but my office successfully defended them. A federal judge agreed with us, and the Democratic Party didn’t bother to appeal.

Perhaps more disturbingly, the editorial board misrepresented my position in the case. The board accused me of seeking a notary requirement for absentee ballots instead of allowing an exemption for those who included a copy of their photo ID with their ballot.

But the opposite is true: We defended the state’s special COVID-19 laws allowing either option to be used.