Letter to the Editor: Senior living options limited

#34. Oklahoma

- State senior population (age 65 and older): 589,230 (15% of state population, 1.6% below national average)

- Gender demographics: 44.5% male, 55.5% female

- Age demographics:

--- Seniors aged 65 to 74: 341,463 (8.7% of state population)

--- Seniors aged 75 to 84: 179,516 (4.6% of state population)

--- Seniors aged 85 and older: 68,251 (1.7% of state population)

While its senior population is below the national average, Oklahoma has advantages for seniors. Its taxes and cost of living are low, and its health care, senior housing, nursing care, and in-home care costs are among the most affordable. But its seniors tend not to be in good health, and the state has the least number of older residents who are considered to be able-bodied.

 Canva

On behalf of the average senior citizen living in Broken Arrow, I need to respond to yet another high-priced housing development being built in this area.

In the 30-some years I have lived here, I have never been able to afford $250,000 for senior housing.

I live in a patio-home community with residents as old as 92, living on their own out of no choice.

Most people who have worked all their lives cannot afford to give every dime they have to pay for housing. 

This latest housing starts at $258,000 for a 750-foot, minihouse. What a joke!

If you are 55 and working with a good income, you could probably be able to pay cash.

If you need to make a change in your housing after you retire, have lots of luck or a high income.

I was told years ago that builders could not make enough money on affordable senior housing.

The choices for the average poor working retired person is rent.

Marion Parks, Broken Arrow

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

