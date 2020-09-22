Letter to the Editor: Senior living options limited

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of the average senior citizen living in Broken Arrow, I need to respond to yet another high-priced housing development being built in this area.

In the 30-some years I have lived here, I have never been able to afford $250,000 for senior housing.

I live in a patio-home community with residents as old as 92, living on their own out of no choice.

Most people who have worked all their lives cannot afford to give every dime they have to pay for housing.

This latest housing starts at $258,000 for a 750-foot, minihouse. What a joke!

If you are 55 and working with a good income, you could probably be able to pay cash.

If you need to make a change in your housing after you retire, have lots of luck or a high income.

I was told years ago that builders could not make enough money on affordable senior housing.

The choices for the average poor working retired person is rent.

Marion Parks, Broken Arrow