The Violence Against Women Act was a federal law enacted in 1994 as part of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.
The act has had several reauthorizations but expired in February 2019. The House passed the reauthorization bill in April 2019 by a bipartisan vote.
However, since that time, it has not been brought to the Senate for a vote.
In 2018, domestic abusers killed 88 Oklahomans.
The COVID-19 pandemic has inadvertently caused an increase in domestic violence and homicides.
More people are at home and unable to leave or call for help. People have increased stress, which can lead to force against their families and domestic partners.
Victims who lose access to help and services are more likely to be injured or killed.
As a registered nurse and health care professional, I feel it is essential that the Senate and the House come together in a bipartisan way to support this legislation and pass it in the Senate as soon as possible.
I encourage everyone to write their senator in support of this law.
