Letter to the Editor: Sen. Jim Inhofe stuck in old, outdated ways

There is so much chaos in this world, we often come to feel that one person cannot really change things.

But we discover how much we can do when we try and take the steps in front of us.

Vote this election, wear a mask and follow the advice of medical experts (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Vote against those who create rather than reduce chaos.

When in doubt, it's time for those of the Old Guard and old ideas to be replaced by a new generation and fresh ideas … someone like Abby Broyles for Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seat.

Sen. Jim Inhofe had his time, he is close to 90 years old and has become a nasty, polarizing man who cannot even debate any longer.

It is time for young, new ideas and to give our fine women a chance to run things in new ways.

Inhofe is stuck in the old, outdated ways.

Let him fly away, upside down, into retirement.

Editor's note: Sen. Jim Inhofe is 85 years old.