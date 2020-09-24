 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Sen. Jim Inhofe showing areas of weakness

Inhofe Sheriff

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (center) visits with Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado (left) and some of his deputies Wednesday as he tours the state collecting stories about the “good things” Oklahoma officers do so he can take them back to Washington. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Inhofe's numbers

Sen. Jim Inhofe is up for reelection. He was elected to represent Oklahoma.

He is surely counting on all the Republicans to vote for him.

But if he was wise, he should check the score.

Statistics available online show there are 1,008,569 registered Republicans, however, there are 1,081,538 non-Republican registered voters.

Let us say 40% of the voters vote, he could still lose.

I am sure if he votes for a new Supreme Court justice before the election, he will still be able to win.

The average age of the voters in Oklahoma might be around 36. I'm sure they are ready to elect the senator as he turns 86 two weeks after the election.

But I was never good at counting on anything or figuring anything out. Vote!

John Edelmann, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

