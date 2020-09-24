Letter to the Editor: Sen. Jim Inhofe showing areas of weakness

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Inhofe's numbers

Sen. Jim Inhofe is up for reelection. He was elected to represent Oklahoma.

He is surely counting on all the Republicans to vote for him.

But if he was wise, he should check the score.

Statistics available online show there are 1,008,569 registered Republicans, however, there are 1,081,538 non-Republican registered voters.

Let us say 40% of the voters vote, he could still lose.

I am sure if he votes for a new Supreme Court justice before the election, he will still be able to win.

The average age of the voters in Oklahoma might be around 36. I'm sure they are ready to elect the senator as he turns 86 two weeks after the election.

But I was never good at counting on anything or figuring anything out. Vote!

John Edelmann, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.