Letter to the Editor: Sen. Jim Inhofe showing areas of weakness

Inhofe's numbers
Sen. Jim Inhofe is up for reelection. He was elected to represent Oklahoma.
He is surely counting on all the Republicans to vote for him.
But if he was wise, he should check the score.
Statistics available online show there are 1,008,569 registered Republicans, however, there are 1,081,538 non-Republican registered voters.
Let us say 40% of the voters vote, he could still lose.
I am sure if he votes for a new Supreme Court justice before the election, he will still be able to win.
The average age of the voters in Oklahoma might be around 36. I'm sure they are ready to elect the senator as he turns 86 two weeks after the election.
But I was never good at counting on anything or figuring anything out. Vote!
John Edelmann, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!