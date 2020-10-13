Letter to the Editor: Sen. Jim Inhofe pandering for votes

Once again, Sen. Jim Inhofe's political ad says Democrats are out to destroy our country.

Inhofe claims to be a great patriot and military veteran. He is only pandering for votes.

When I volunteered to serve in the U.S. Navy, I swore an oath to protect and defend our Constitution from all enemies, foreign or domestic.

I'm certain that these self-proclaimed patriots also took that same oath but do not feel any obligation to uphold it.

President Donald Trump wants an immediate replacement of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Trump has no intention of leaving the White House.

I have no doubt Trump will lose the election by a margin too large to ignore.

Once the Supreme Court is in his favor, he will try to have the election results overturned.

At that point, our democracy will no longer exist.

Trump will be our first self-appointed president.

I pray that I'm not the only person who can see this coming.

It's time for Republicans to ignore the political ads and do something right to preserve our democracy.