Letter to the Editor: Sen. Jim Inhofe has patriot, family values good for the Oklahoma

Sen. Jim Inhofe is my uncle. I have known him my entire life: 66 years.

I have witnessed the following qualities:

He is fiercely patriotic, having served in the U.S. Army prior to starting his business and political careers. He is fiercely protective of the men and women in uniform and has tirelessly led the charge to rebuild the military as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

He works nonstop for Oklahoma, bringing millions of dollars here to make infrastructure and other improvements.

He constantly looks out for individuals and small and large Oklahoma businesses. She pilots his airplane across the state to listen to folks.

He believes in God and is fiercely devoted to his family!

When my aunt Kay had an accident earlier this year, he had to miss a few votes to come and help her. I don't know too many people who would fault him for that.

He has worked his way up to powerful leadership positions in the Senate.

Some have questioned whether his age has impacted his ability to do the job. I say no.

Every time he returns to Tulsa, he visits my mother, his older sister by eight years.