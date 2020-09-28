Letter to the Editor: Sen. Jim Inhofe a principled, family man dedicated to the Constitution

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, a very misinformed individual wrote a letter trying to tarnish U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

The real story is of Inhofe flying around Oklahoma nearly every week to have meetings with local people to give updates on Washington, D.C.

Regardless of party affiliation, he listens to their needs and keeps in touch with fellow Oklahomans.

Inhofe believes in what so many have never read, the Constitution.

He stands up for the unborn and preserves our military bases in Oklahoma, a true hero of our military and their families because of his support and devotion for them.

He invites companies from states that are unfriendly to work to Oklahoma that bring in billions in revenue.

During the last administration, though neglect, our military budget was cut by 25% while Russia and China increased theirs for world domination.

Inhofe's chairmanship of the Senate Arms Services Committee has been instrumental in turning that situation around.

Inhofe's offices in Oklahoma and Washington, D.C., are staffed with professional and caring people who are there to help Oklahomans with issues they are struggling with.