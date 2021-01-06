Letter to the Editor: Sen. James Lankford is just supporting Trump's big lie

Sen. James Lankford needs a short lesson on what is a lie and what is the truth.

I say Lankford robbed a McDonalds in Jenks. I don’t say I saw him do it. I don’t have any proof. There is no security video showing he robbed it. The employees all say they weren’t even robbed.

It’s obviously a lie.

If everybody on my block says he robbed it, it’s still a lie.

If lots of people in Tulsa are seriously concerned about what might have happened at that McDonalds, it’s still a lie.

Without proof or evidence, all claims about voter fraud in the last election are just big lies.

Lankford says the president’s lawyers didn’t have enough time to gather evidence for the court challenges. There’s been plenty of time now.

If there is any evidence that could overturn the legitimate results of the election, let’s see it. Now.

Lankford is just supporting President Donald Trump’s big lie.

I say if there is evidence, show it. Otherwise there is no case, as has been ascertained by judges and justices across the country.