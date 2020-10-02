Letter to the Editor: Sen. Inhofe ought to be like Justice Ginsburg and dissent

Sen. Jim Inhofe recently said, "In the case of a united government, with voters having elected a Senate and White House of the same party, it is our constitutional obligation to consider a nomination of a Supreme Court justice."

A united government? We have never been more divided.

Just because your party has accumulated power does not mean we the people gave it willingly.

Inhofe says he cares about an obligation to Americans but doesn't respect us enough to keep his word.

In 2016, Inhofe said, "A presidential election year is not the right time to be starting a nomination process for the supreme court."

As one of his constituents, I urge him to not consider this nomination.

Honor the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and dissent.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.