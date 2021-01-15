Letter to the Editor: Secret for how the Democrats stole the election

This is how the Democrats "stole" the presidential election.

What the Democrats did was very simple, and it worked. They scoured their neighborhoods, towns, counties for people who had never voted, encouraged them to get registered to vote, and then to vote.

They did, by the thousands.

The Republicans did not work as hard to get new voters. The tally at the end told the story.

There were more Democratic votes for Joe Biden than there were Republican votes for Donald Trump.

