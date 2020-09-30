Letter to the Editor: SEC seems to be destined as the college COVID champion

A Sept. 25 New York Times interactive map of U.S. college COVID-19 cases shows college campus virus cases through the month. With some calculation, conference standings in the virus can be determined.

Among individual colleges, University of Georgia, at 3,532 cases, is the clear national front-runner, with University of Wisconsin in second.

By taking the top three schools total COVID-19 cases in four major athletic conferences (SEC, BIG 10, PAC 12 and BIG 12), the SEC is by far No. 1 nationally with 8,516 cases from the universities of Georgia, Alabama (2,690) and South Carolina (2,294).

The Big 10 ranks second with over 1,000 cases behind the SEC. The Big 10’s top three schools have 7,425 cases: Wisconsin (2,775), Ohio State (2,678) and Iowa (1,972).

The PAC 12 is a distant third with just 4,756 cases: Arizona (2,149), Arizona State (1,701) and Colorado (906). You wonder, though, what’s going on in Tucson and Tempe.

The Big 12 (actually a conference with just 10 teams) is last among the four conferences with only 3,702 total cases for its top three schools: Texas Tech (1,481), Oklahoma State (1,176) and Baylor (1,045).