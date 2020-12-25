Letter to the Editor: Season of gratitude

I'm thankful for my family. I am thankful for having Christmas.
I am thankful for having dinner every night.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video:
I'm thankful for my family. I am thankful for having Christmas.
I am thankful for having dinner every night.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video:
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"As a practicing physician, I know that science and medicine are important but are by no means infallible, omnipotent or omniscient," said Bixby resident Andrew Revelis, M.D.
As a Broken Arrow resident, I regularly contact Tulsa City Council on issues. I always identify that while not their constituent, I spend time…
"I was sent home despite having a doctor's recommendation to be admitted because no rooms being available," said Owasso resident Joshua Gagner.
"He did more for this nation than any of the three previous presidents as a chronic untruth teller," said Tulsa resident Eric Johnson.
"We are a nation of laws, and it seems evident that the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia ignored their own laws during this election," said Jenks resident John Council.
"History shows that socialism does not work," said Glenpool resident Bill Stroud.
"For the first time in our history, the president talks about fraudulent elections and is contesting the election," said Monkey Island resident Lawrence Kemper.
"The Supreme Court Justices are not crooks or cowards. They are just applying basic federal law," said Tulsa attorney Janet Spaulding.
"All evidence that President Donald Trump's loss was caused by fraud is only hearsay," said Tulsa resident Frank Graves.
"… he has the responsibility and duty to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Oklahomans," said Broken Arrow resident G.A. Webster.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.