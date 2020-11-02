Letter to the Editor: Searching for the Center of the Universe

As newcomers in Tulsa, we were urged by locals to experience our echoes caused by a quirky sonic phenomena on the Boston Avenue bridge.

Arriving at the bridge, we looked for a plaque or other guidance to inform us where to stand and how to evoke echoes at one of downtown Tulsa's most iconic landmarks, known far and wide as the Center of the Universe and visited by untold thousands of people every year.

But we found no plaque or other guidance.

May we suggest that among the planned renovations, it would be helpful to add a sign that explained where to stand (center of the brick circle), where to face (any direction) and what to do (whisper, sing or speak normally).

Kathy and Jerry Sandler, Tulsa

