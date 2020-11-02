 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Searching for the Center of the Universe

Letter to the Editor: Searching for the Center of the Universe

{{featured_button_text}}
Center of the Universe

A segment of missing bricks sit at the Center of the Universe on Wednesday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

As newcomers in Tulsa, we were urged by locals to experience our echoes caused by a quirky sonic phenomena on the Boston Avenue bridge.

Arriving at the bridge, we looked for a plaque or other guidance to inform us where to stand and how to evoke echoes at one of downtown Tulsa's most iconic landmarks, known far and wide as the Center of the Universe and visited by untold thousands of people every year.

But we found no plaque or other guidance.

May we suggest that among the planned renovations, it would be helpful to add a sign that explained where to stand (center of the brick circle), where to face (any direction) and what to do (whisper, sing or speak normally).

Kathy and Jerry Sandler, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News