Letter to the Editor: Science does not support reopening schools in high-case areas

My child is in kindergarten in Tulsa Public Schools. Virtual learning has been frustrating. However, I believe TPS made the right decision this fall.

COVID-19 is not just any virus. In just over six months, it has killed 200,000 people in the U.S. and one million worldwide.

In contrast, 34,000 Americans died from the flu last year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We have a vaccine for flu, but not COVID-19.

Reopening schools would put everyone at risk, not only the school community.

Dr. Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department director, says case rates are increasing fastest among children ages 5-17.

Areas where public schools have reopened and those without mask mandates have seen rising cases. Union shut down classrooms after initially reopening.

Science does not support reopening schools in areas with significant community spread.

Parents are justifiably angry.

We are in a no-win situation trying to juggle child care, supervising our children’s education, providing for our families and protecting our health all with scant resources and support.