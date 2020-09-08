 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Science and politics will always be intertwined

Letter to the Editor: Science and politics will always be intertwined

The 18th amendment was passed 100 years ago to outlaw the production and sale of alcohol in the U.S.

The science supporting Prohibition was compelling. The temperance movement cited domestic violence, automobile crashes and lost wages associated with drunkenness.

Many of the same women active in the suffrage movement were active in the temperance movement. Women bore the brunt of the damage caused by liquor.

In 1933, Prohibition was repealed. It had greatly reduced alcohol consumption as well as the related social ills.

Its repeal is an example of the victory of politics over science.

This year 100,000 will die from alcohol-related problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Today, many are concerned that politics is too involved in science. Both science and politics are moving targets.

Scientists make plenty of mistakes. Early in the COVID-19 crisis, the CDC lab in Atlanta screwed up the testing procedures with contaminated samples. This early mistake was a tragedy.

They recommended against wearing masks before recommending for them.

Your reaction to those two statements will depend upon your politics.

Science and politics are and always will be intertwined.

Robert Knight, Tulsa

