Letter to the Editor: School is so much more fun in person

TPS FIRST DAY

Michael Hendricks teaches his fifth-grade English Language Arts class virtually from his classroom at Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy on Aug. 31.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World

Why I need to be back in school is school is easier for me.

The Zoom classes are difficult to understand. Some people do not have Chromebooks, and that is not good. 

It is so much easier to do work that we need to do in school. 

I want to go back to school to see all my friends. It would be so much more fun. 

I can meet my teacher in person. I love school so much better in person

Nico Armendanz, fifth grade, Eisenhower International School

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

