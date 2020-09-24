Letter to the Editor: School is so much more fun in person

Why I need to be back in school is school is easier for me.
The Zoom classes are difficult to understand. Some people do not have Chromebooks, and that is not good.
It is so much easier to do work that we need to do in school.
I want to go back to school to see all my friends. It would be so much more fun.
I can meet my teacher in person. I love school so much better in person
Nico Armendanz, fifth grade, Eisenhower International School
