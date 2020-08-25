I was checking the Tulsa Public Schools website for information on how a 6-year-old is expected to do distance learning and participate actively in online learning activities from home.
The student checklist says they need to have access to a comfortable and quiet space to learn and study; because everyone has a place in their home to accomplish this.
I didn’t see any mention or a solution for single parents who has to work full-time.
What are they supposed to do? Quit their jobs so they can teach their children.
I’m at a loss for how we are going to accomplish any of this.
Schools expect parents to do it all. It’s not possible, no matter what educators believe.
The rules for this virus are so hypocritical. You can go to bars, strip clubs and restaurants and some day care center are open.
But, children are forbidden to go to school in person.
Something is so wrong with this picture.
Rebecca Scott, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video: