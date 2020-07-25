Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

My advice to President Donald Trump is to keep pushing the following message: Schools exist for the education of children.

Schools do not exist to provide iron-clad jobs for teachers, billions of dollars in union dues for teachers unions, monopolies for education bureaucrats or a captive audience for indoctrinators.

School choice for all kids and parents.

The Tulsa World may not agree with my position, but I bet many many parents do.

