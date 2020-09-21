Letter to the Editor: Save the sea lions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the under-researched news article, "Authorities to allow killing sea lions eating at-risk salmon (Aug. 15)," I strongly disagree with the article's bias towards murdering innocent sea life.

The story glosses over the fact that Steller Sea Lions are a near-threatened species, and killing them will not restore the habitats salmon need to thrive.

Also, will predators of sea lions, like sharks, suffer because their food source is depleted?

I am sure the counter-arguments presented in the story by Sharon Young bear at least as much attention. Why not let her voice be heard in a separate published piece?

Just because she was on a task force that voted 16-2 for the killings does not mean she agreed with the vote.

Great minds think alike? No, great minds think for themselves.

Patricia Hastings, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

