Recently, after isolating in my home, I visited Santa Fe, staying in a private home with my family. I felt safe.

Little did I know how safe. 

Everyone wore masks, and stores had sanitizers everywhere.

You were not allowed in any establishment without a mask, restaurants distanced tables and only six people were allowed at a table. 

We shopped to our delight and ate safely at known establishments. It was so refreshing 

There have been only three deaths from COVID-19 and some 430 confirmed cases in Santa Fe. 

I came back home and went to a national pet supply store where there were no sanitizers or rules of self-distancing. Not one person except the employees wore masks.

Santa Fe showed me that the masks work, and there is no reason not to wear them when in a public place. 

Just put it on for a few minutes when you run in a store and take it off when you get out. Just do it. 

I recently celebrated my 79th birthday. I want to live a lot longer, and I am really tired of my house. 

Please wear those inconvenient masks and perhaps save a life.

