Recently, after isolating in my home, I visited Santa Fe, staying in a private home with my family. I felt safe.
Little did I know how safe.
Everyone wore masks, and stores had sanitizers everywhere.
You were not allowed in any establishment without a mask, restaurants distanced tables and only six people were allowed at a table.
We shopped to our delight and ate safely at known establishments. It was so refreshing
There have been only three deaths from COVID-19 and some 430 confirmed cases in Santa Fe.
I came back home and went to a national pet supply store where there were no sanitizers or rules of self-distancing. Not one person except the employees wore masks.
Santa Fe showed me that the masks work, and there is no reason not to wear them when in a public place.
Just put it on for a few minutes when you run in a store and take it off when you get out. Just do it.
I recently celebrated my 79th birthday. I want to live a lot longer, and I am really tired of my house.
Please wear those inconvenient masks and perhaps save a life.
