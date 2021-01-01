Letter to the Editor: Salvation Army always where help is needed

Near the entrance to the Walmart at 2301 W. Kenosha St., I slipped and fell on an untreated ice patch, dislocating my shoulder.
A Walmart employee and the Salvation Army bell ringer helped me to my feet.
Remembering 70-plus years ago in the military, the Salvation Army hospitality truck with snacks and hot coffee were often at times and locations where nobody wanted to be.
I never pass up a red kettle.
