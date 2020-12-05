Letter to the Editor: Rudy Giuliani getting nowhere with court cases, turns to media campaigns

Remember how many Republicans were stating months ago that the COVID-19 uproar would disappear after the election because it was all a hoax to swing the vote? I do.

Do you still believe that? If so, why? Can you finally tell who's been lying and who hasn't?

It's not difficult.

Meanwhile, the president is doing nothing but golfing and whining about the election like a fourth grader. We also get to watch The Rudy Tour, wherein Giuliani puts on dog and pony shows in various hotels, because he keeps getting laughed out of actual courtrooms.

These media events have one purpose: to keep donations rolling in so that President Donald Trump can pocket them for his post-presidency legal defense/slush fund.

It's at $150 million and counting. And if incalculable damage is being done to our faith in democracy, so what? He literally does not care.

All states held this election exactly according to their own laws, and every vote was counted in front of official observers from both parties.

Nobody has come forward to testify under oath about any cheating.