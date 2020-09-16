Letter to the Editor: Ring the bells for the U.S. Constitution on Thursday

In 1955, the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set aside the week around Sept. 17 to commemorate the signing of the U. S. Constitution.
The National Park Service, Wreaths Across America and the DAR celebrate the signing of the U.S. Constitution with the ringing of bells.
Churches, city governments, courthouses, schools and anyone who has a bell to ring (cow bell, doorbell, jingle bell) are asked to join in by ringing their bells at 3 p.m. on Thursday to honor this 200-plus-year-old document, which is the cornerstone of our government.
Carrie Black, Glenpool
