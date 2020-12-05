Letter to the Editor: Republicans need to write letters to the editor

Do Republicans write letters to the editor? Am I the only one?
Every letter published in this state and about the national election has a Democratic slant.
Come on, Republicans, write your thoughts. Come on, Tulsa World, print more balanced letters.
I love to read the editorial page since before high school 50 years ago. I miss seeing both sides of the issues.
"Publish and set a standard; publish and conceal not," Jeremiah 50:2.
Editor's Note: The Tulsa World cannot publish letters it does not receive. Letters are not chosen based on opinions expressed.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
