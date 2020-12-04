 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Republicans are hypocrites

Joe Biden has won the presidential election with more than 80 million votes, and the majority of the Electoral College.

So stop the silly stuff the Republican Party is trying to do, like it did in the 2016 election. They are a bunch of hypocrites. They will try anything. 

I believe they are afraid of President Donald Trump and this includes our own two senators. 

