Letter to the Editor: Republican Party showing hypocrisy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We the American people have seen it and heard it.

This Republican Party today is a party of deceitful, immoral, lying hypocrites. They say one thing, with the nerve to say we can believe it, and do the opposite.

They operate on a platform of lies. If we can't believe in their own words and promises, how can we be comfortable with anything they say?

Their leader is a liar, and they have become liars. This is a party lacking in integrity, ethics and principle.

They have lost their moral compass and have become worse than all those they despise and point their fingers at.

What happened to them being the party of moral right? Well, we now see exactly who they are, hypocrites.

On top of that, they take a lie and try to make us believe that it is the truth.

Their lies have caused over 200,000 people to lose their lives and millions lost their jobs.

As a result, thousands have become homeless because they can't pay their mortgage or rent.

The Republican Party has no regard for our lives. They are money- and power-hungry and will do anything, even the unthinkable, to get it.