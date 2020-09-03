 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Republican Party growing

Regarding the letter "Many respectable Republicans leaving the party (Aug. 30)," the Republican Party rejects the divisive and false allegations.

Republicans stand united against racism, bigotry and hated.

We stand for freedom, liberty and the rule of law, which President Donald Trump has fought for during the past three years.

People are joining the Republican Party, not leaving.

Reasonable Democrats with Oklahoma values will vote for Trump because they understand that their party has been taken over by the radical left wing.

They understand what America will look like under Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi.

Editor's Note: Bob Jack is the chairman of the Republican Party of Tulsa County.

