Letter to the Editor: Republican monitors can't find voter fraud

It appears as if some Republican politicians support undermining the will of the people in our free and open election process.

The rule of law for an orderly transition of power cannot be overcome by wishful thinking.

Legal challenges and President Donald Trump's self-appointed watchdog, Chris Krebs, have denied any election interference.

There is no evidence of vote dumping or wrongdoing based on Republican monitors from those contested states.

The failure to admit this truth is doing great harm to our nation. Stop poisoning the well and fomenting hate.

Our nation is too precious for these unreasonable fifth-column rumblings

Be an American who is proud to support our democratic process.

