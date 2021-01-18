Letter to the Editor: Republican-itis afflicting Oklahoma

Everyone is talking about COVID-19, but what about Oklahoma's other especially dangerous disease?

Its precise medical name is "Republican-itis."

The main symptom of that dread disease is unmistakable: even when one of the most qualified gubernatorial candidates in a state's history, such as Oklahoma Democrat Drew Edmonson, runs against one of the least qualified gubernatorial candidates in a state's history, such as Oklahoma Republican Kevin Stitt, the Republican wins by a landslide.

Foolhardy as that may be, how does it make Republican-itis an especially dangerous disease?

Well, look at Stitt's dogged refusal to mandate masks statewide in the face of a still raging pandemic. And then shutter at the loss of innocent life such bullheadedness may be causing.

My quarrel with Stitt is not that he was unqualified to be governor. That is water over the dam. My only quarrel is that even now, he still refuses to learn from his mistake.

I hope that Stitt can courageously change his mind and decree forthwith a statewide mandate now before more lives are needlessly lost.

Bill Hollingsworth, Tulsa