I have a thought about how to resolve the Black Lives matter mural on Greenwood Avenue.
Let the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce take responsibility for the section of Greenwood Avenue on which the mural lies. Then the Tulsa City Council can set up an account to repay Black Wall Street for the burning, destruction, bomb attack and deaths that happened on May 31 to June 1, 1921.
Interest rates must also be included.
Since untold deaths occurred in the massacre, an account must include the amounts that would have earned during the lifetimes of the deceased. Psychological and emotional distress must also be included.
Once these accounts are set up, the Greenwood Chamber will have adequate money to pay for any repairs or other expenses that might arise.
Or, Tulsa can start accepting that what we have done to Black Tulsans is beyond despicable, and we can stop being concerned about others who feel they have a right to paint whatever nonsense they want painted on city streets.
In less than a year, we will be commemorating the 100th anniversary of one of the worst racial massacres in our country. It occurred in our beautiful city. We will have plenty of media coverage.
We can come off as a city that cares or as complete jerks. We decide.
